You can have fun without going overboard. Do your best to mix physical activity and healthy living with socializing. Avoid harboring bad habits and eschew a sloppy lifestyle. Make wise choices based on truth, facts and longevity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Delays and doubts will develop if you are too trusting. Gather the facts and practice patience. Overly indulging in anything or acting in haste will slow you down.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Rationalize the best way to handle others before you enter into a situation that has the potential to become emotional. An unexpected incident could leave you physically exhausted if you don't take precautions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll have plenty to think about regarding what you want to do next. An opportunity to bring about changes that will affect your personal finances looks promising. Romance is featured.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Your enthusiasm will be met with resistance. Surround yourself with people who share your interests and concerns. Birds of a feather should flock together. Avoid temptation and indulgence.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Clear up any money, legal or health issues, and pay closer attention to the people you love and care about. Don't let an emotional situation lead to isolation or a domestic disruption.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Visit a friend or relative and do your best to lift his or her spirits. You'll be offered information about your ancestry or someone from your past.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your life simple and your relationships with others up-front and honest. If you mix business with pleasure, you are likely to get burned. Don't share personal information. Concentrate on self-improvements.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Visit a spot you've never been before or participate in something unique. You'll gain greater perspective if you check out unfamiliar people, places and pastimes.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You can be generous without spending a lot of cash. Offer your time and skills to make someone happy. Joint money ventures are risky. Self-improvements and romance are favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get out and socialize with people you can learn from or collaborate with. What you discover and what you have to offer will lead to an unusual but interesting partnership.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A day trip to visit a friend or relative will help you clear up an emotional issue. A personal change will ease your stress and help you move forward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Update personal documents and make financial adjustments that need to be put in place before the end of the year. Preparation for upcoming festive events will ease stress and lift spirits.