Balance and integrity should be priorities. Be cautious of anyone trying to persuade you to take part in something that sounds too good to be true. You are best off trusting in your skills and experience, and practicing moderation and common sense in all walks of life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stay grounded and avoid temptation. It's OK to have fun, but don't let anyone talk you into something that could lead to problems with someone in a position of authority.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stick to the rules and regulations. If you exaggerate or lie, you will be held accountable. Someone you thought would have your back will disappoint you. Work alone. Make a positive domestic change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look at all sides of a situation and make choices based on truth and facts. If someone tries to interfere, put a stop to it before it's too late.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If someone overreacts, walk away. Don't get involved with people who are excessive or emotionally unstable. Focus on updating any financial or legal matters that are time-sensitive.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll have choices to make that could be difficult. Be sure to stick to your budget and avoid being talked into something you don't need and cannot afford.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put your best foot forward and make the changes that will put you on top of your game. End this year on a high note. Romance is highlighted.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Make partnerships your priority. Whether at home or at work, getting along will be essential if you don't want to fall behind. Oversee any responsibilities you delegate to others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Express your wishes when working alongside others. As long as everyone is fully aware of what has to be accomplished, you will reach your goal. Celebrate with a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A gathering with your co-workers will be fun, but don't get carried away and let indulgent behavior make you look bad. You can have fun and still be responsible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't get caught in an argument that could be avoided. Take care of your responsibilities before you move on to social events. A change of heart should be addressed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Taking short trips, making plans with a friend or relative or effecting a change that will help you save more and spend less should be your intent. Focus on being and doing your best.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll be complimented on the changes you make or the insight you offer. Don't hesitate to speak up or to take charge if you feel you can make a difference. Romance is encouraged.