Change requires preparation. Don't feel the need to jump into something before you are ready. This is a time to learn, grow and consider your options. If you act in haste, you will end up backtracking. Focus on your objectives and make sure you leave no room for error.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A physical activity will help you put your mind at ease and your life in perspective. A realistic approach to what's possible will encourage you to make a positive personal change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take part in something different or hang out with someone who comes from a different background. You'll discover that you can differ from someone and still enjoy spending time together.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- An emotional matter will surface if you or someone close to you isn't completely honest. Don't lead someone on or make assumptions based on what is being told to you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider what you can do to improve your home life. A change at work may be required if you are losing touch with a loved one because you are working long hours.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Let others do as they please. Stay focused on what's important and how to best handle your personal money or health matters. Don't feel you must follow someone else.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You will come up with an interesting idea that could bring in some extra income. A lifestyle change will make room for a new endeavor.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep your personal business a secret. Someone will be eager to pry into your affairs if you are too chatty or eager to share. Focus on self-improvement and personal growth.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you look for change, you'll find it. An important relationship will take a positive turn if you share plans that will bring you closer together. Make a romantic gesture.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Help yourself before you offer to help others. It's time to put yourself first and make changes and improvements that will boost your confidence and help you get ahead.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Getting together with people you find interesting will spark ideas and encourage you to make positive changes to your life. Romance is highlighted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Refuse to get all worked up over trivial matters. If someone is looking for an argument, walk away and find better things to do with your time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Plan to have some fun. You can be productive and still enjoy the company you keep and the challenges that come with taking on something new or unprecedented.