Some quality financial opportunities are heading your way. Stick to deals that don't require a partner. Independent action will have the best results. A settlement or pending legal problem will turn in your favor as long as you have been honest.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A gift or financial gain is heading your way. If someone owes you money or a favor, now is the time to collect. Don't let emotions dictate the level of your indulgence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider the pros and cons before making a change. You will discover a better way to get what you want if you are patient and wait for something better to come along.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- If you express your feelings and goals, you'll receive feedback that will help you get things moving along. Personal improvements and romance are favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be careful what you share with a friend, peer or relative. Information can be easily misconstrued to suit someone else's needs. Avoid exaggeration as well as indulgent behavior.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A change of plans will turn out to be to your benefit. Pay close attention to detail when dealing with matters concerning personal finances or handling someone else's affairs.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Listen and be supportive. Being accommodating now will position you well when something comes along that requires support from others. A domestic change will require patience.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Partnerships should be handled with honesty and integrity. If someone shows signs of manipulative tendencies, you are best off making clear what you want and expect to see unfold.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take care of your responsibilities. Don't leave a job that belongs to you in someone else's hands. Dedication and loyalty will be of utmost importance when it comes to partnerships.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Participate, network and make connections that will help you reach your goal. You can bring about change that will enhance your life, but don't get involved in a venture you can't afford.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself. If you are too open about your plans, you will invite opposition. Being well-prepared will prevent interference.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Look for alternative ways to get what you want. Learn all you can and set up meetings with people who can offer you solutions to a problem you face.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A unique lifestyle will suit your current situation. Not everyone will agree with the decisions you make, but you have to do whatever works best for you.