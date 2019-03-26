Make a promise to yourself and stick to it. Whether it entails learning something new, taking a trip or volunteering to help the underprivileged, you will expand your horizons emotionally, spiritually and intellectually. If you give of yourself for the right reasons, happiness and satisfaction will be yours.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't let go of your dreams. Sketch out a plan and reach out to people who share your beliefs and concerns and can help you reach your objective.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Do what has to be done and then relax. Now is not the time to stir up trouble, be stubborn or let emotional matters escalate into something you cannot control.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- The more direct you are about what you do, the less interference you'll encounter. Gullibility will invite meddlers and people trying to entice you into something that's better for them, not for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Branch out and try something different. Engage in talks and events that will teach you about other cultures or introduce you to someone or something you didn't know.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Rethink your next move. Do what's not only good for you, but good for those you love. Self-centered motivations should be discarded.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take time to expand your ideas and figure out the best way to maintain integrity and keep the peace, while still being able to do your own thing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Experience will lead to wisdom and the ability to make the right decision when faced with adversity. Take care of your responsibilities and move on to what you truly want to do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Emotions may flare up, but if you put love, romance and peace first and foremost, you can turn any frown you encounter into a smile. Build memories instead of destroying them.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't go overboard. You may feel like being excessive or giving into a temptation that someone dangles in front of your face, but consider the consequences before you indulge.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep an open mind when someone suggests a change. Offer positive suggestions that will help keep things moving along smoothly when dealing with others. Romance should be a priority.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- An expression of gratitude will help you deflect any negativity that comes your way. Make positive changes at home that will encourage loved ones to get involved. Today is about sharing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Choose to be the best that you can be mentally, physically and emotionally. Always take the high road and give it your all, regardless of what others do.