Put more energy and enthusiasm into whatever you pursue. Change begins within, and it should be initiated by you. This is a time of learning and striving to reach your ultimate goal. An intelligent decision or move can be made that will stabilize your life mentally, emotionally and financially.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Own whatever you do. Be proud of who you are and what you stand for. Accomplishment will result if you are accepting of others and true to yourself and your beliefs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stick to a plan. Refuse to let trivial matters set you off or stand between you and your goal. Stay focused and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- An interesting opportunity will develop that can change the way you earn your living or handle your personal finances. Reconnect with a former co-worker to brainstorm.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be careful how you phrase your words. Sensitive issues must be handled with diplomacy. Don't expect everyone to agree or to like the decisions you make.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stay strong and don't let anyone interfere in your life. Someone will try to persuade you to take part in indulgent behavior or engage in something that isn't to your benefit.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep your eye on what you want and be willing to accept minor adjustments moving forward. Intelligent compromise will help seal a deal.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put more energy into your relationships with others. Let people know they are appreciated in order to get the help you need to do things your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Personal changes can be made, but before you jump into something that may be upsetting to others, consider the outcome and the possible consequences. Choose to keep the peace.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A break will help you recharge and give you the boost you need to finish what you start. Avoid those bearing grudges or looking for a fight.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your emotions tucked away someplace safe. Your time will be better spent helping others or working with children or creative individuals. Romance will brighten your day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put more time and effort into taking care of your responsibilities. Bring about positive changes that will enhance your life and please the people who count on you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Sign up to learn something new or visit a place that you find relaxing or inspiring. Time spent with a loved one or working on personal growth or fitness is favored.