Learn all you can, expand your interests and pursue subjects that could help you prosper. Updating your skills or looking into things that could help you advance should be on your agenda. Aim for stability while also enjoying whatever you do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take care of your chores and personal responsibilities before someone complains. A proposition will result if you attend a cultural event or take part in something unusual.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- An open dialogue will help you get to the bottom of a situation that needs adjustment. The changes you make should allow you greater freedom to do as you please.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- The power of positive thought will help you get your way. Charm and persuasive tactics will sway those who have opposed you in the past. Physical improvements will add to your appeal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put more thought into how you handle your money and personal situations. A good plan can help you prevent some of the problems you have faced in the past. Avoid excessive people.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for a chance to use your creativity to enhance your image and attract attention. You are unlikely to get what you want without giving something up.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- If you want to move forward, you must address issues that are bothering you. A heart-to-heart discussion will help you solve your dilemma. Romance will improve your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't doubt yourself. Push forward and go after what you want. You'll be offered valuable information if you attend a seminar or retreat.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Socialize and make plans to do things with people who make you laugh. Spending time with someone you love will lead to talks and plans. Physical activities are favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be careful how you deal with touchy matters. Emotions will surface and moods will change rapidly if you aren't willing to compromise. Don't let stubbornness ruin your day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Express your thoughts and feelings with the people you care about most. A last-minute change shouldn't deter you from following through with your plans. Romance is highlighted.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Consider the changes going on around you to discover a way to get something positive to unfold. An unexpected change at home will turn into a blessing in disguise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a deep breath and exhale. Don't let your emotions take charge. Being patient will give you the edge required to take control and keep the peace.