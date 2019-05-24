Opportunities are within reach, but you must watch out for proposals filled with unlikely promises. Choosing what's best for you will depend on the research you do and on your being ready, willing and able to move forward alone. If you trust and believe in yourself, success will come your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Refrain from revealing too much information. Using the element of surprise will be more effective than broadcasting your every move. Today is about presentation and pizzazz, not about giving away your secrets.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll have to back up your words with action. A personal change will give you the boost you need. Someone you respect will offer a favorable critique and a constructive suggestion.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be aware of what others are doing. Following someone else's lead won't turn out as planned. Look over your choices and stick to what feels most comfortable and realistic to pursue.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Just do it. Trust in your ability to get the job done properly and on time. If you rely on others, you will fall behind. Personal improvement is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take pride in what you do and stick to your plans, regardless of what others think. An opportunity to learn something new or to negotiate on your own behalf is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Participation will enhance your chance to put your mark on something that will affect your future. What you do now will have long-term benefits. Romance is on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Trust in facts, not in hearsay. Someone will use emotional tactics to sway your opinion. If you want the truth, go directly to the source for information.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You know better than anyone what will please you most. If you want something, go after it relentlessly and you won't be disappointed. Romance is in the stars.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take any opportunity to make adjustments at home that are conducive to pursuing something you enjoy doing. Trust in your opinion, not in someone who has ulterior motives.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Emotions will surface and must be handled with care. If you offer personal information to someone, you can expect him or her to use it against you. Focus on personal gain.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look at the big picture when it comes to making a decision that could influence your reputation or status. Say no to anyone pressuring you. Do what's best for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change will help you see situations differently. Be open to suggestions, but don't give anyone the right to make choices for you. Take care of business personally.