You've got the wind at your back, so set sail and start the life journey you've been dreaming about. Put your heart and soul into learning, gaining experience and enjoying encounters with people who inspire you to do your best. This is a time of new beginnings and happy endings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Share an experience with someone who is facing a situation like the one you are up against. Discussing your options and considering what's best for you will lead to a positive personal change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Problems while traveling or doing something physical can be expected. An argument will escalate into a physical confrontation. Do your best to keep the peace and avoid indulgent behavior.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Go over your plans for the upcoming week and address any issues that might conflict with someone else's schedule. Be up-front about the way you feel. Misleading someone will make matters worse.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make a point to follow through with your promises. You'll be phased out if you are all talk and no action. A romantic gesture will help ease stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Figure out your next move and make it happen. Don't let anyone make decisions for you or tempt you to take on too much. Use your intelligence and be practical.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Someone will take advantage of you if you share personal information. Look over your financial papers, contracts or pending settlements. A physical change will boost your morale. Romance is featured.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Offer suggestions and be prepared to pitch in and help. What you do for the benefit of your community, a cause or someone you love will result in unexpected rewards.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Look for an opportunity that will encourage positive changes to how or where you live. Getting upset over something you cannot change will be a waste of time.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A day trip will turn into an adventure. The challenges you face will help you realize what you want and who you want to spend time with. Discuss your intentions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Invest time and money in yourself. Lowering your overhead, getting rid of or selling items you no longer need and adopting a moderate lifestyle will help ease stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Ask an expert and consider his or her suggestions, but don't jump into something without doing your research. Someone will try to take advantage of you if you appear gullible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Taking a day trip, attending a reunion or doing something special with a loved one will help you make a lifestyle choice. Romance is in the stars.