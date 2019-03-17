Knowledge is power. Learning all you can will lead to greater opportunities and connections that will come in handy in the future. Stay on top of your finances and any pending legal matters or settlements. A personal contract will be honored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be secretive about the way you feel and what you plan to do. It's important to get everything in place quietly to avoid interference or meddling. Emotionally driven spending should be monitored closely.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put your emotional energy to good use. Lend a helping hand, offer a hug to someone sad or make self-improvements that encourage the best in you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Look for ways to find a solution instead of seeking to add to the disarray. Go to the root of the problem and fix it using common sense and facts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Participate in events that allow you to show off your creativity, wisdom and ability to help others. How you respond to problems will determine how others will treat you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Focus on what's important and take care of pressing matters. Assess important papers and medical issues to discover a way to improve the status quo.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Taking a day trip, visiting an old friend or relative or attending a reunion will bring back memories. Learn from experience and move forward with a positive attitude.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't gamble with money, investments or joint ventures. You are best off putting your time and effort into personal growth and expanding your knowledge, skills and earning potential.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Improve your life, home and relationships. Pour your energy into the changes that will bring out the best in you and in the people you associate with.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick to the truth and only offer what's necessary. A promise made will not be kept, and disappointment in someone's actions will lead you to reevaluate your relationships.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Cherish what you've got, and show loyalty and respect to loved ones. If someone tries to disrupt your life, make it clear that you won't put up with meddling.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Do what you can, but don't promise more than you can handle. Avoid uncertainty until you have had enough time to assess the situation and figure out the best way to handle matters.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Join forces with someone who has as much to offer as you do. There are profits to be made if you work as a team player. An idea can turn into a moneymaking opportunity.