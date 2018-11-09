Your efforts will not go unnoticed. Make changes to the way you earn your living or how you handle your money. Financial gains can be made if you are innovative and make your money work for you, instead of you for it. A lifestyle change is apparent.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A slight change will make a big difference. Handle your personal affairs yourself. The less you let others interfere, the easier it will be to excel.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be smart, think matters through and decide for yourself if someone is being honest with you. When in doubt, ask questions and take appropriate action. Romance is highlighted.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider how to best deal with the changes that are happening around you. Take your time and be discreet. Keep your personal information a secret. Trust must be earned.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look for the best way to use what you have and what you know to your advantage. A chance to make personal improvements should not be ignored. A change will do you good.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Rely on people you have helped or confided to in the past to help you get things done. A financial gain or gift will unexpectedly come your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look for the positive in everything and everyone. Your cheerful attitude will ward off negativity and people who tend to put demands on others. Personal improvements and romantic encounters are encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Learn all you can before you make a decision that could affect an important relationship or your reputation. It's up to you to stand up for your rights and beliefs.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't share too much information with people you don't know. Concentrate on the personal changes you want to make. A physical outlet will help ease stress. Do things that help build confidence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share your thoughts and plans, and discuss your feelings and ideas with a loved one. Positive change will begin only when you are ready to let go of the past.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Socialize with others and take part in activities that challenge you mentally and physically. The stimulation you get from a competitive event will exhilarate you. Romance will enhance your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Listen to others and respond with common sense. Don't offer anything that isn't reasonable or within your means. Emotional manipulation and false information will be used to sway your opinion.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Visiting old friends and talking about the old days will bring back fond memories that prompt you to reconnect with someone from your past. Romance is on the rise.