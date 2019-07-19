You'll be drawn to people and projects that are different from any you have dealt with in the past. A desire to learn and gain experience can lead to good or bad results, depending on how adamant you are about getting your way. Time is on your side, so be patient.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Explore new avenues. Find out more about your family tree or a subject that intrigues you. Expand your mind and engage your body in positive events and activities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Challenge yourself physically. Get involved in a competitive event that will stimulate you mentally as well. Make positive changes that are geared toward better health and less excess.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stop contemplating and start doing. You have all the attributes needed to bring about positive change. Don't let an emotional situation stifle your plans. Gravitate toward positive people. Romance is highlighted.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Refuse to let anyone put unrealistic demands on you. Living your dream is just as important as what others want you to do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take the plunge and start living life your way. A change will be useful. Learn from experience and this time take the path less traveled.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You are best off being secretive. If you are too generous or talkative, you will attract someone eager to take advantage of you. Say no to temptation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change at home will spark an idea that will prompt you to use your skills, knowledge or connections to bring about positive results. A financial gain is within reach.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't be swayed by what others do. It's best to do things your way and to put your energy into something that will benefit you. An opportunity looks promising.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Follow your heart and participate in activities conducive to meeting new people or romancing a loved one. Share your feelings, but don't try to buy affection. Avoid excessive behavior.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay attention. You'll learn through experience and observation if you are patient. Personal improvements will develop if you put in the time and effort. Put your skills to good use.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take on a new project. Stick to a budget and don't depend on others. What you achieve will be admired by others and will bring you great satisfaction. Romance is highlighted.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Proceed with caution. Motives will not be as they appear. Emotional manipulation will be likely if you are tempted to get involved in something you should avoid. Avoid indulgent people and events.