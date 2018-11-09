Getting along with others will try your patience. Attempt to see both sides of whatever situation you face before you decide to make a fuss. It's important to give everyone the same freedom that you demand if you want to maintain balance in important relationships.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take a moment to review what's going on around you. An emotional matter will escalate if you aren't willing to compromise. Less talk and more action is the way to go.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Search for the truth, regardless of the situation. You may want to believe what someone tells you, but if something doesn't add up, you may want to take a second look.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Emotional matters will arise when dealing with changes someone wants to make at home or in their life. Sometimes it's best to let others figure things out for themselves.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Check over any documents that could affect your assets or taxes. Don't trust someone with information. Find out firsthand what is the best path for you. Personal improvements are favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Question everything and everyone. Knowing is believing, so do your due diligence and get the facts yourself. Don't let anger or distress lead to indulgent behavior.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A struggle will bring results. Wiggle your way upward and onward. Trust in your ability to go the distance. Channel your energy where it counts the most. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Mixing business with pleasure will lead to an emotional issue. Partnerships should be handled with care. Rely on a trusted friend or colleague to help you out of a sticky situation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A job opportunity looks promising. You'll get a boost to your reputation if you take charge and finish what you start. A personal gain is heading your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look at your choices and find the one that will result in you gaining the most experience. Take on a challenge or do something you've never done before.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A change at home will do you good. Cut your overhead or alter your living arrangements with an eye toward saving money. A new acquaintance should be handled with care. Don't share personal information.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get into the swing of things. Attend a conference or trade show, or set up a meeting with someone who can shed some light on something you want to pursue.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get out of the house and take part in something. It will do you good to volunteer or engage in an activity that will get you up and moving.