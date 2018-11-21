Take your time and gather facts before you make a statement or choice that could have lasting effects. A friend or relative will test your patience. Don't feel obligated to pay for others' mistakes or mask problems with indulgence. Do what's right, regardless of what others do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Problems with someone in a position of authority will not bode well for you. Avoid doing anything that may draw attention. Moderation will be in your best interest.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Look for good ways to reduce your taxes. Moving money around and updating personal documents before they lapse should be a priority. Don't offer a handout to someone pestering you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look at the big picture and make an adjustment to the way you earn your living. Take steps to protect your reputation. An emotional matter should be handled with tact.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Emotional matters will surface, causing a problem with a partner, sibling or close friend. Watch what you say. Once the words are out of your mouth, there will be no reversing the damage done.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Tidy up loose ends. Don't leave any paperwork unfinished. Taking care of someone else's affairs will lead to an unexpected reward. Don't reveal private or personal information. Romance is highlighted.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll learn a lot through observation. Dealing with people who are different from you will be eye-opening. Don't fear or feel threatened by change. Be positive and keep moving.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Look at what you can achieve and be honest about what you cannot do. Playing it straight will deter others from expecting or asking for too much. Handle an emotional issue with care.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Make travel plans or arrangements for end-of-year festivities. Double up on your workload in order to free up more time to enjoy with friends and family.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Social events will change the way you think and could push you toward a healthier lifestyle. Stick to a set limit to help avoid excessive behavior.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get involved in activities that will put you in the spirit of the season. You'll find the perfect way to please a loved one. A personal change will turn out well.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Consistency will make a difference. Stop waffling and make a concrete plan. A conversation will reveal information that could influence the way you feel about someone.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Do something creative. Decorate your place for upcoming events or make something that you can put on display or give to a loved one. Use your time wisely.