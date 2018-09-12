Being open about how you feel and what you want to see happen will make it that much easier to get what you want. Sharing will create a bond with the people you love and will bring about positive changes. Romance is highlighted.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Discuss your intentions and feelings. Someone's response will affect how you move forward, and a change at home will give you hope and bring you joy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't leave anything to chance. The more things you do for yourself, the better off you'll be. If you count on others, you will be disappointed. Listen to your head and protect your heart.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Observe how others react. The changes going on around you may be subtle but telling. Aggression isn't the answer, but discussion and compromise will bring you closer to a workable solution.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Fact-checking will help you avoid being taken advantage of by an expert manipulator. Take notes and ask reliable people to verify what you have been told.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Personal gains can be made. The changes you indulge in should be geared toward relaxing, updating your look and improving your relationship with the people you care about most.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Emotions will mount. Don't let someone goad you into something you will end up regretting. You don't have to join in. Don't let temptation be your downfall.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get involved in something that excites you. Offering your assistance or collaborating with someone who can help you reach your goals will pay off. Partnerships are favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take note of what others are doing to get a better idea of what you should do next. It's how you react that will make a difference to the outcome of a situation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change of heart will leave you in a precarious position. Protect yourself emotionally, financially or physically. If you choose to remain calm, you will find a way to handle uncertainty.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A timeout will do you good. Consider what you have and the changes going on around you. Take better care of your personal belongings and your important relationships.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't sit idle when you should be making moves and creating opportunities. Use your intelligence and charm to convince others to help you get what you want. Romance is featured.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take better care of your health, property and possessions. Simplicity and moderation will help prevent an argument with someone concerned about your generosity or indulgent habits.