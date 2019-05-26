Look for the positive in everything and everyone, but don't be gullible if you stumble across something or someone who seems too good to be true. Choose intelligence over emotions to get the most done this year. Think, make good choices, follow through with your plans and achieve success.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A get-together with someone from your past will leave a misleading impression. Consider what's being said and the feasibility of promises being kept. Protect yourself against being used.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take pride in what you do. The things you do to help others will be recognized and rewarded. Better health, exercise and a proper diet are encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Get involved in something you enjoy, believe in or can learn from. Surround yourself with people who are experienced, intelligent and helpful. Self-improvement and personal growth are featured.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be careful with whom you share personal information. Let your actions speak for you and your accomplishments be your reward. Physical, emotional and relationship improvements should highlight your day.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A day trip, reunion or family gathering will be informative. Realizing what needs to be done to improve your life will encourage you to make a positive change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- The more active you are, the better. Plunge into the activities that make your heart race and leave you feeling energized and ready to make positive lifestyle changes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look at your relationships and consider who is good for you and who isn't. Trust and loyalty will determine whom you welcome into your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Listen to your heart. Don't believe everything you hear. Be resourceful and get the facts before you decide to take action. A positive change will result if you proceed with peace and love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- An open mind will lead to good results. Mulling over all your choices and putting in place an intelligent plan that is based on your needs will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Getting together with an old friend will help you put what's going on in your life in perspective. Distance yourself from anyone using emotional tactics to manipulate you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stick to what you know and follow through with your plans. No one can make choices for you. Do what you need to in order to feel comfortable and content. Change begins within.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change of attitude will result if you surround yourself with positive people. Visiting someone who encourages you and offers good advice will inspire you to pursue a healthier lifestyle.