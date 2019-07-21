You'll have plenty of options, but not all of them will be good. Trust in what you know to be factual and in people who have a sound track record. Expect to be wowed by someone spouting off all sorts of promises with little merit. Choose your course of action wisely.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll get an education if you allow someone to take too many liberties. Keep an open mind, but don't get involved in something excessive. Play it safe and stick to what's familiar.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take better care of your health and emotional well-being. If someone tries to coax you into doing things differently, take a pass and do things your own way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't make a fuss or put up with someone who is doing so. Be realistic about what's possible. Remain grounded and avoid getting involved in someone else's scheme.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do something that requires energy. You may not like exercise, but physical activity will benefit your mindset. Go for a walk if it will help you avoid an unsavory discussion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Personal, emotional or spiritual growth will be eye-opening. Sign up for a course that will broaden your sense of awareness or spark your creativity. Romance is encouraged.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take care of money matters. It's time to save money instead of spending it on things you don't need. Trusting someone with your emotional issues, personal information or secrets will backfire.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make positive domestic or lifestyle changes. Looking at a property or discussing your plans with a loved one will prompt you to do things you enjoy more often.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Follow through with your plans instead of putting someone else first. If you keep putting yourself second, it will create envy and mistrust.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get out and stay active. Surround yourself with people who have similar interests or who bring out the best in you. Love and romance should be priorities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't give up or let someone discourage you. Make your plans clear and offer others a choice to pitch in and help or to let you carry on with what you are doing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Not everyone will be happy with the decisions you make, but the ones who are will be glad to get involved and help you reach your goals. Romance and travel are highlighted.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stick close to home and be with the people you know well and can depend on for support. Refuse to let anyone dupe you into something costly or unnecessary.