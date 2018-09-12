It's time to make a few changes in your life. Focus on things that will make you happy, content and eager to put your skills and knowledge to use. The results you get will make you feel secure and give you the chance to live in the moment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take care of your responsibilities quickly so you can enjoy your day. Put more energy and thought into how you handle your finances and treat those you love.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Avoid trouble by keeping busy and living up to your promises. Focus on self-improvement and what you can accomplish yourself instead of trying to change others. Mixed emotions will lead to change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep your life simple. Don't take on something unrealistic that could lead to ill health or injury. Love who you are and concentrate on being your best.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't believe everything you hear. Consider the source of any information you receive. A scam or inaccurate instructions will turn out to be quite costly. It's OK to decline.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Trust in yourself and make decisions based on experience. You will gain support if you make changes that will improve your environment at home or work. Romance is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Alter your life for the right reason, not because someone else is making a change. Don't complicate matters by trying to be someone or something you're not.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Size up your situation and take the initiative to improve your life. You have everything to gain by trusting and believing in yourself and your attributes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Not everyone will see things your way. You'll get the most out of doing your own thing. Don't let others stand in your way or take advantage of you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll be tempted to make a change, but before you do, figure out the best way to move forward. Haste makes waste, and preparation and attention to detail will ensure that you reach your goal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- An energetic approach to learning, and executing your plans with thought, integrity and caution will help you interest others in your dreams and plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- It's OK to do things differently. In fact, you will draw positive attention that will boost your reputation and expand your circle of friends. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Not all change is good. Think before you launch something that could work against you. Don't let emotions be your guide when logic and practicality are what's required.