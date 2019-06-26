Consider the best way to move forward without too many disruptions. Change is only useful if it improves your life. Consider what you already have and how you can turn a decent year into a spectacular future. A realistic plan will attract the love and support of people who count.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Secrets are meant to be kept. You'll score more points if you are trustworthy and offer insight and sound advice. Question motives if someone pries or meddles in your affairs.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Jump into the spotlight. A social event will lead to a chance encounter. Focus on what you do best if you want to make a lasting impression. Romance is in the stars.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- It's probably best not to take on additional work or make promises that you will have trouble fulfilling. You should be aiming to ease stress, not trying to be superhuman.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Attending a reunion will lead to an interesting turn of events. You will meet someone who will have an impact on the way you do things moving forward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A joint venture may not go as anticipated. Be on guard, but don't rule out following through with your plans. Ask questions and contribute only as much as you wish.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Trying to please everyone won't lead to success or satisfaction. Protect yourself from people who take advantage of you. Acquire a minimalist attitude and avoid excess and indulgence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- If you don't share your plans, you'll end up in a compromising position. Honesty and integrity should guide you to do what's right and best for everyone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- There is plenty to do and to decide. You can get ahead if you reveal what you want to unfold to those who can help you achieve your goal.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You will end up in a tug-of-war and an unsavory situation. Put a stop to what's happening before it has a chance to grow out of control. Take charge.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a breather and rejuvenate your body, mind and spirit. Make plans with a loved one. Having something to look forward to will bring you and a special someone closer together. Romance is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Think before you make an irreversible change. A hasty decision will lead to regret. Bide your time and consider talking to someone you trust to help you revamp your plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't react to something that may get you into trouble with a loved one. Keep a lid on your feelings and intentions for the time being.