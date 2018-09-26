Mixed emotions will lead to greater confusion. Be clear about your wants and expectations. Put more energy into everything you do in order to avoid criticism. Personal gains will depend upon your passion and drive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a moment to collect your thoughts and consider the best way to handle anyone putting demands on you. Don't leave anything unfinished. Accomplishment will help deter complaints.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- If you open up about your feelings, you will be offered valuable information that could change your life. Be receptive and try something new.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't share secrets or give anyone access to your passwords. Someone you encounter will not be as trustworthy as you think. Put more effort into your profession or a moneymaking venture.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Settle any difference you have with a partner or co-worker. It's important that you are both on the same page if you want to be successful.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Go over documents that are linked to someone else. Joint ventures can be good, but if one party is more moderate than the other, problems will arise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- An opportunity, financial gain or settlement is heading your way. Dealing with youngsters or a loved one or getting involved in a joint venture will bring favorable results.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An emotional situation will throw you off your game. Try not to let what's going on at home interfere with your work life, and vice versa. Keep business and personal problems separate.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A business deal will lead to information that will help you make a choice you've been contemplating. Once you get the green light, speed up and don't look back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll be intrigued as well as wary of people and places that you are unfamiliar with. Caution should be implemented, but not at the expense of missing out on something new and exciting.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share your ideas, offer suggestions and bring about change. You can make a difference that will help you and those in your community, peer group or household.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be careful what you divulge. Someone will use friendliness to get you to reveal personal information. Don't be fooled; ask pertinent questions and be stingy with your responses.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Explore new avenues. The places you visit and the people you encounter will offer a host of information that will convince you to try something new and exciting. Romance is highlighted.