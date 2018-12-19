Assess your lifestyle, your personal and professional goals, and likes and dislikes. This will be a year to evaluate matters and to reach out to important people. When fully prepared, make choices based on what you want. Romance is highlighted.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Express your thoughts and feelings and make a loved one happy. A kind word or gesture will help bring you closer to the people who make a difference in your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Share your thoughts with someone who can contribute to your success and figure out a way to turn your wishes into reality. Change starts with a good idea.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Follow through with your plans for celebrations and fun surprises for loved ones. It will prove difficult for certain parties to keep sensitive information secret.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be careful how you deal with superiors or people who can influence the outcome of a plan you want to pursue. Look for any defects or problems that may stand in your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Short trips will give you reason to rethink your current position and plan for the future. Suggestions made by someone with more experience will be worth listening to.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Anger is a waste of time. If someone tries to manipulate a situation, take a step back and do your own thing. Avoid indulgent people and those who tend to overreact.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A steady pace will help you take care of all the finer details that need to be put into place. If you use your imagination, good things will transpire.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Share a moment with a good friend or make a personal change that will give you something to look forward to. Shop for practical items and avoid waste.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Time spent with younger and older individuals will be insightful. Peoples' comments will make you fully aware of something that has been confusing you or causing you uncertainty.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spend time with people who appreciate and encourage you. If someone complains, do your best not to indulge such behavior. Keeping the peace is a much better option.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put more time and effort into how you present yourself. A new look or a positive attitude will lead to interesting comments and suggestions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be careful what you say to friends and relatives. Giving someone the wrong impression will cause a ruckus that won't be easy to quell. Keep a low profile and a reserved outlook.