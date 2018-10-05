Set a quick pace and focus on what you are trying to achieve. Putting all your energy where it counts will help you reach your goal with the least amount of wear and tear. Trust in yourself, not in someone more interested in taking control than helping you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Respect an elder or someone with more experience, but don't allow him or her to push you in a direction that isn't right for you. Do your own thing to gain ground.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Aim to please, but don't give in to someone bullying you. Only offer incentives and help to those willing to work with you. Try something new and exciting.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- An emotional situation will escalate if someone is not being honest. Share your thoughts and feelings to avoid repercussions. Aggressive behavior isn't the way to win favors or get things done.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Invest wisely and for the right reasons. Don't let the changes others make tempt you to follow suit. You're best off taking it slow and doing what's best for you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Observe an endeavor before you join in. The hype someone offers will sound exciting, but in the end, it will probably not live up to your expectations. It's best to stick to what you know.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Broaden the scope of a situation involving an investment before you decide whether to join in or steer clear. Protect your assets.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll be able to convince others to do things your way, but before you do, make sure your plan is solid and that you can deliver what you promise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make a commitment, if not to someone else, then to yourself. Living up to the promises you make will lead to positive results and responses. Romance is encouraged.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Get involved in something with someone you can trust. Taking chances will be risky, and allowing your emotions to overrule your intelligence will lead to a loss.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Walk away from unstable situations. Allow time for others to settle down and for you to fully consider your options. Look for alternative ways to move forward.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- If you want to discuss issues, do so intelligently. A screaming match won't solve anything, and would leave everyone more upset and less apt to agree on a solution.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put your heart and soul into family, friends and togetherness. A positive act will win favors and the affection of those you love. Romance is encouraged.