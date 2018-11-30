Keep your secrets tucked away until you are ready to share them. Deal with institutions and government agencies directly to ensure you get things done properly. It's best to control situations if you want to reap the biggest rewards. Greater opportunities are heading your way. Enjoy the journey.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't leave anything to chance. Clear up unfinished business so you don't have it hanging over your head when you want to kick back and enjoy the festivities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Do what comes naturally and head in whatever direction will bring you the highest returns. Refuse to let anyone use guilt tactics to take advantage of you emotionally or financially.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't make a change because someone has fed you false information or is pressuring you. Know who and what you are up against before you make a decision.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You can accomplish plenty if you do things for yourself. Don't let anyone lead you astray or take advantage of you. Use your intelligence and intuition to outsmart perpetrators.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You need an outlet, but it shouldn't be something that could get you into trouble. As long as you are moderate and associate with reliable people, positive things will unfold.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make a physical change that will attract attention. A sophisticated yet bold statement will give you that look of success. Romance is on the rise, and professional goals can be reached.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll have trouble seeing clearly if you let someone sway your opinion. Don't get involved in something you cannot afford or that will lead to loss. Joint ventures should be avoided.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take care of business and move on to projects you find more enjoyable. Preparations for functions you plan to attend or for a date night with a loved one look promising.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take better care of your health. You may be in the mood to cut loose with friends and overdo it, but it won't be worth it. Stick to a healthy lifestyle.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't let your emotions interfere with what's right. Don't take a chance that could cost you emotionally or financially. Avoid unpredictable, disruptive individuals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Study all the pros and cons before you sign up for something that close friends and family may not like. Get the go-ahead as well as the pertinent details first.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Plan a get-together with someone you haven't seen in a long time. Interacting with someone from your past will revive memories and remind you of goals you have yet to accomplish.