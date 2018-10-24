Don't overlook what needs to be done. Talk to the people who will be affected by your decisions and iron out any kinks that might pose a problem. This is a time to engage in clearing out the old and bringing in the new.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make a positive change at home. Look for a way to cut your costs. Keep indulgent people at a distance. Romance doesn't have to be pricey.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Only share with people you know you can trust. If someone is too pushy or uses emotional tactics to get you to reveal personal information, walk away.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Leave work behind you and spend time with people who make you laugh. Enjoying some downtime will be the best way to regenerate and gain greater clarity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Protect against injury and arguments. Don't get into a physical altercation with someone who tends to overreact. Indulgent behavior will not solve a problem. Walk away from chaotic situations.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Visit a friend or relative. Getting out of the house will do you good and take your mind off emotional situations that are weighing you down. Personal improvement is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look at any situation you face from all angles. Consider what others have to say, but when push comes to shove, you're the one who must make the decision.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Personal change will lead to greater confidence, emotional growth and independence. If you learn from your mistakes and from experienced peers, you'll reap rewards. Romance is highlighted.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take the initiative to get things done. You'll enjoy socializing more once your responsibilities are taken care of. Fitness and proper diet should be priorities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Your reputation will precede you. Walk into any situation with confidence. The personal advice you offer will be appreciated. A romantic gesture will enhance an important relationship.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't be sucked into someone else's dilemma. You can be a witness, but don't climb into the eye of a storm. You'll be more valuable from a reasonable distance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't bring stress home with you. You have more going for you than you realize. If you offer good conversation, laughter and love, that's what you'll get in return.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Changes at home may come as a surprise, but if you work with what you've got, you will come out on top. Don't labor over what others are doing when you can do your own thing.