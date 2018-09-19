Going over what's happened in the past will give you greater clarity when dealing with matters that pertain to your home, health and finances. People from the old days will be a reminder of why you chose the path you are following.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Set an example instead of letting someone else choose what you can do. If you follow your heart and stand up for your rights and beliefs, you will reach your goal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't wait for someone to say "Go!" Strike while your ideas are fresh and the momentum is flowing. Celebrate your victory with a loved one to enhance your relationship.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Speed things up a bit. It's important to take care of your responsibilities and avoid complaints. Someone will try to make you look bad or meddle in your affairs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Being rigid will work against you. Listen to suggestions and be cognizant of how others will be affected by the choices you make.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't get down when you can get moving. If you don't like what someone is doing, distance yourself and go about your business. Choose to do what's right instead of indulging in someone else's poor judgment.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Looking back will give you incentive to move forward. Reconnecting with someone from your past will encourage you to go after the goals you have yet to accomplish.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A partnership will need special attention. Ignoring problems will not solve matters. Address the source head-on to move forward with no regrets.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emotions will push you to make a move you should have made some time ago. A second chance should not be disregarded. Step up and do what needs to be done.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Travel and socializing should be at the top of your list. Getting together with friends, peers or anyone you find interesting will spark your imagination and convince you to try something new.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If you follow your intuition, it will lead you to greater opportunity. Partnerships will develop if you network more or expand your interests. Love and romance will enrich your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Trust in your judgement, not in what someone else tries to coax you into believing or doing. Emotional tactics will be used to tempt you to behave indulgently.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make the most of what you've got. Your ingenuity and drive will help you gain support and the respect of those you encounter. Romance is highlighted.