Partnerships can make or break you right now. Know who you are getting involved with and look for similarities and common interests. Don't let a good relationship with someone fall apart. Communication, honesty and romance will make a difference.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Share, care and communicate to avoid being faced with opposition. If you care about someone, tell him or her. Make a point to appreciate and acknowledge the people you love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make last-minute changes and requests, and keep things moving along swiftly. Your ability to take care of responsibilities will impress others and position you well among your peers.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Spend time with people you know you can trust. Someone you don't know well will try to take advantage of you or tempt you to get involved in something you shouldn't be messing with.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotions will surface when dealing with people who remind you of someone or something you loved and lost. Turn your mood around by sharing the good memories, not the painful ones.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Step up and share a tale that will make everyone smile. Interacting with people you feel close to will warm the heart. Romance is encouraged, and a promise can be made.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your life simple and stick to the truth. If someone says something questionable, don't get involved. Trust in the facts and avoid joint ventures.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put a little force behind your demands and enthusiastically share your ideas. An imaginative picture will entice others to join in and take part in your plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Your charm and quick wit will attract attention. Make sure you don't ignore someone who loves and counts on you while trying to impress new acquaintances.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Listen, but don't let someone persuade you to get involved in something iffy. Don't lose sight of practicality, even though it is the time of year to give.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Someone will use emotional tactics to try to twist your way of thinking. Don't give in when you should be speaking out and making your preferences clear.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Moderation is key, and sticking close to the people who make you feel most comfortable will help you make wise choices. Romance is highlighted, and feelings and intentions should be shared.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Offer to help others, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. If you boast, someone will expect more from you than you can deliver. Avoid indulgent behavior.