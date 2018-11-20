Emotional situations will cause problems for you this year if you aren't willing to look at the facts and determine what's real and what's fake. Speaking out and questioning everything and everyone will be necessary to avoid disappointment. Avoid indulgence and exaggeration if you want to get ahead.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Someone will use emotional tactics to take advantage of your good nature. Don't be gullible or allow yourself to be taken for granted. Personal change is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't get down about the things you cannot change. Focus on what you can do and give it your all. Don't wait for someone else to initiate change and disrupt your plans.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A positive change to how you earn your money will develop. Talk over new possibilities with a loved one. Altering where or how you live will result in benefits.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take a moment to adjust to emotional matters that are out of control. Anger won't solve problems, but common sense and patience will help you deal with the situation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Go over your investments or expenditures in detail to find a way to make your money work for you. A contract can and should be negotiated.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll learn something worthwhile through observation. Someone with experience will make an impression on you. Don't get involved in a joint venture. Emotional manipulation and ulterior motives are apparent.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- False pretenses will lead you down a slippery slope. Avoid working hard for someone else's benefit. Pour your energy into your ideas and reap the rewards for your efforts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't feel you must make changes or offer your help, skills or services just because someone else does. Do your own thing and be open to starting a creative endeavor.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Make time for friends and family. A social event will encourage you to make a positive change in your lifestyle. Romance is highlighted.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Emotional differences will surface if you or someone else isn't honest about feelings and motivations. Be careful whom you confide in. Meddling will pose a problem.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Communication will help resolve an issue that has been hanging over your head. Say what's on your mind and offer solutions that are beneficial to everyone involved. Personal improvements can be made.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You won't be surprised by others' actions if you check the facts and use your intuition to figure out if someone is being legitimate with you. Trust has to be earned.