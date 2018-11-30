Emotions will peak, and sensitive issues will need to be handled properly if you want to take advantage of new prospects. Don't leave anything to chance or overreact. If you bring order, not chaos, to whatever situation arises, you'll raise your profile, gain status and achieve your goals.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't overreact. Get the facts and consider things carefully before you take action. Indulgent behavior will be frowned upon. Protect your reputation and avoid being reprimanded.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll discover something about your heritage that will surprise you and influence your plans for travel or education. A new look will draw compliments and encourage romance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A change to the way you earn your living will lead to new opportunities. Your descriptive way of sharing information will please some, but not all.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stick to the truth, or you will be sidelined by your peers. An emotional situation will surface if you or a colleague is indulgent or overreacts.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Set your goals and don't stop until you are satisfied with what you've accomplished. A gift, reward or financial gain is heading your way. Express your gratitude.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Personal improvements can be made that will enhance your relationship with a loved one. Your determination and dedication will pay off. A bonus, raise or chance to make some money is apparent.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Too much of anything will be to your detriment. Don't let anyone talk you into something you shouldn't do. Overspending, exaggerating or emotional indulgence should be curbed.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Your ability to see all sides of a situation will keep you out of harm's way. Dig in and concentrate on what you want to achieve; the rewards will be spectacular.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do something different. Attend an event that you can share with the whole family or friends. Shop for a festive outfit or a present you'd like to give someone special.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll do best if you don't stick too close to home. Distance yourself from any emotional chaos or someone who tends to be indulgent. Visit a friend or find something entertaining to do.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Socializing will be fun, but be careful what you share if you are out with colleagues or people who could easily put you in a vulnerable position at work.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Personal improvements will turn out well and give you the lift you need to get your energy level at maximum. An idea you have will be considered if your budget is realistic.