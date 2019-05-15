Adjust to whatever obstacles you face. How you adapt will depend on how well you understand what's happening and how you apply your knowledge and skills to solving problems. An energetic approach and a willingness to take action will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get together with friends or relatives to share your feelings. You'll be offered advice that will affect how you move forward. Make romance a priority.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your emotions will be tested. Don't let the actions of others bother you. You'll get further ahead if you mind your own business and walk away from disruptive situations.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- What you have to offer will put you in a good position. If you do your part, an unexpected opportunity will lead to a personal change that will improve your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You may not like what someone does, but you are best off not interfering. Don't believe everything you hear or trust someone trying to sell you something. Concentrate on personal growth.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Visit friends or sign up for something that is educational or geared toward self-improvement. A partnership will grow if you share your thoughts. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Think about your former and current associates. Don't give someone the benefit of the doubt if they've let you down before.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Invest in yourself and your goals. Relationships are featured, and discussing your intentions with others will help solidify your plans. Romance is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Walk away from unsettled situations. Exaggerating will only make matters worse. Concentrate on your own emotional well-being and on making personal improvements. Say no to excessive behavior.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make change happen. Consider the improvements you can make at home that will be more conducive to family fun, romancing a loved one or a new business venture.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look at what you can accomplish, and walk away from stagnant or no-win situations. How you spend your time and direct your energy will determine how much you achieve.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll be pulled in two different directions: one of self-destruction and one of personal and self-improvement. Don't slip into bad habits, even if someone you care about tempts you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Go over your financial, legal and medical papers, and make sure you have everything in order. Before you give one thing up, have something ready to put in its place.