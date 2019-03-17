A personal opportunity is apparent. You will gain knowledge and experience from today's events. Keep an open mind and be prepared to make a move that will accommodate your long-term plans. Love and romance are on the rise and will lead to new beginnings.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Personal improvements can be made, but don't overdo it. Subtle changes will have a big impact without breaking the bank. Love and romance are highlighted.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Use your emotional energy wisely to turn a negative into a positive. Show respect for others and be kind and compassionate when someone needs help.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Make clear how you feel and what you want. Once you know if you and someone else are on the same page, it will be easy to decide whether to stay or to go.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A partnership will help you reach your personal goals. Learn from your mistakes and surround yourself with helpers, not with takers. A commitment and agreement can be made.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't let emotions get in the way of a good decision. Arguing or physical confrontation should not be the way you solve a problem. Look for a unique solution that benefits everyone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Travel, socializing and relationships should be priorities. Much can be learned and accomplished through the connections you make. If you are open, you'll receive valuable information.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Romance, personal improvements and putting the past behind you should take precedence over arguing about a moot point. Strive to achieve a simple, moderate and healthy lifestyle.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Surround yourself with creative people who can spark your imagination and help you flesh out your ideas and make them real and successful. Socializing will lead to partnerships.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look inward and consider what's best for you. Don't let someone interfere in your personal life. Make decisions based on your needs, not on what others want. Trust in facts, not in hearsay.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change to where or how you live looks inviting. If you accept the inevitable, you will discover that what transpires is in your best interest.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Do what you can to pitch in and help someone or a group, but don't take on so much that you become run-down or risk injury. Monitor your actions and make reasonable gestures.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A financial change is heading your way. A gift, a winning or a found object will make your day. Sharing is honorable, but don't let your generosity leave you at a loss.