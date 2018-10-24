Speak up and make a difference. Make this a time to remember. Take mental and physical journeys to places that will allow your imagination to flourish and your plans to come to fruition. Put your differences aside and be kind, loving and helpful, regardless of how others act.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stay focused on what's important. Refuse to let anyone bait you into an argument. Expand your knowledge to gain insight into what's important. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Consider what others say, but don't act on what you hear. Go to the source to validate information you receive. Protect yourself against being misinterpreted and don't be a conduit for false information.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Share your feelings and thoughts with the people who will be affected by the decisions you make. Being open to change will help you clear up misconceptions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Do your own thing, instead of giving in to someone else's pressure. Put your energy into constructive projects that are geared toward self-improvement.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Participate in events that will allow you to show off your skills, knowledge and experience. You'll make a good impression that will lead to an offer you cannot refuse. Romance is highlighted.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Getting upset will not help a situation you face at home or work. Take care of your responsibilities and move on to something you enjoy doing. Physical activity will relieve stress.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change will do you good. Schedule a business trip or meeting, or sign up for a course that will add to your qualifications. A positive change will lead to solid relationships.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't let others get you down. Put on a happy face and do something you enjoy. A good workout will help clear your head so that you can move forward with confidence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share your feelings with a loved one. Make arrangements that will push you to get out more and participate in events that will help you advance.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Watch your step. If you make a snap decision, you will end up regretting it. Don't take on too much or make promises you cannot keep. Don't disregard someone's complaints.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you say what's on your mind, positive change will result. Take control of whatever situation you face so that you can make a difference. Love and romance are encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Personal improvement should be your focus. Taking better care of your health through proper diet and exercise will bring positive results in every aspect of life.