Look for purpose in everything you take on this year. Having a path to follow will affect how your life unfolds. Follow your heart, not what you think others want you to do. Opportunity comes to those who try to make worthwhile improvements.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your feelings to yourself until you know what you are dealing with. Observation is in your best interest and may even help you ward off an unnecessary dispute.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If you show off your magical, charming side you will get your way. An important relationship will take a positive turn if you offer affection and tempting incentives.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take time out for you. A day of indulgent relaxation or doing something that puts a smile on your face is encouraged. Love and romance should be priorities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Share your feelings and intentions. You'll get your way if you speak up and take action. Activities that include children and seniors will offer insight into something you are dealing with personally.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself and focus on self-improvement, spiritual growth and healthy alternatives that will make you look good and feel great. Don't let anyone ruin your day.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Taking a day trip, visiting relatives or attending a reunion will be enlightening. Trying something you've never done before or getting to know someone who comes from a different background will be insightful.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't open up about the way you feel if you don't want to end up in a vulnerable position. Personal improvements will bring the highest returns and the greatest satisfaction.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You can negotiate deals that will help you get the most for your money. Updating your living space will make both you and your loved ones happy. Relationships are highlighted.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Personal improvements can be made, as long as you stick to a budget. Overdoing it in any way will lead to emotional stress. A minimalist attitude is in your best interest.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Exercise your rights, attend a rally or volunteer your services to a cause you believe in. The people you meet and the progress you make will lead to an interesting opportunity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look inward and concentrate on yourself, your appearance and how to best make personal improvements that will boost your morale. Someone from your past will lift your spirits.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make change happen. Don't sit back waiting for things to come to you. Set your goal, take an energetic step into the future and enjoy the ride.