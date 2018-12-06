Stick to the truth, keep things simple and see all sides of every situation you face this year. An open mind and an abundance of love will help you get the most out of the opportunities that come your way. Strive for unity, peace and love.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll be tempted to overreact if someone isn't playing fair. Consider alternative ways to handle delicate situations. You can make a good impression and effect change.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Go over plans or take care of important details that should be handled before the year comes to a close. Someone will offer personal insight into an important partnership.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a moment to reflect on your personal habits and health regimen. Diet and exercise should be priorities, along with new beginnings as the new year approaches.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Do whatever you can to bring a little joy to someone who is alone or needs help. Your gesture will not only change someone else's life, it will change yours as well.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Sit tight and don't make a move. You may be tempted to initiate a change, but there will be advantages to holding out and waiting for a more appropriate moment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put things in order. Set the record straight and reach out to people you know could use a helping hand. Make the effort to strive for better health.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll be drawn to people who may not be good for you. Question anyone who is offering the impossible or charming you with grandiose ideas. Get back to basics.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You know what you are capable of doing. Set a course that is geared toward helping others and bringing joy to those in need. Personal improvements are highlighted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A change will do you good. Consider your options and make some arrangements to discuss your plans with someone who can help your cause. Celebrate with a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take part in activities that include children or seniors. Your input will be appreciated, and the joy you bring others will be its own reward. Close your day with a romantic gesture.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Visit a friend or relative, or attend a function that will teach you something you didn't already know. Embrace new beginnings, but trust your own judgment. Put practicality first.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Communication is the key to getting what you want. If you offer your ideas and are open to others' suggestions, you will come up with a dynamite plan.