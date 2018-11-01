If you embrace change, you'll figure out the best way to make it work for you. The way you handle situations will greatly affect your future. Choose quality over quantity, and practice restraint while leaning toward budget-friendly options. Take your time and make every move count.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You will tend to overreact today. Think about each decision you make and each action you take. Think creatively to get the best of your opponents.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- An urge to embellish could get you into trouble. Think twice before you expose someone's secrets. Gossiping will ultimately make you look bad.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- The effort you put in will bring about positive change. If you do things your way, others will catch on and follow. A new beginning looks promising.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't jump into something too quickly. Your emotions may tell you to go, but common sense should tell you to sit tight. Concentrate on making personal gains and physical improvements.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make a move that will promote financial security. Making a safe investment, improving home efficiency or focusing on a personal goal will pay off. Follow your own path, not someone else's.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Think matters through. Consider the cost of reaching your objective. Do the work yourself and save on labor. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Partnerships should be your focus. Surround yourself with people who share your concerns, ideas and plans. Working in conjunction with like-minded people will help you excel.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Personal improvements can be made. Exercise, getting a makeover or tightening up your routine to fit more "me time" into your schedule will bring good results. A romantic encounter will enhance your life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Figure out what makes you happy, and plan your day. An event will encourage you to try something new, leading to an enjoyable new connection.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Slow down. You may be thinking straight, but you'll still face opposition from someone you are emotionally attached to. Get others on board before you make a decision.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- How you handle others will make a difference. If you are critical, expect someone to fight back. Offering encouragement will help you get ahead, while sniping will greatly hinder you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Change the way you handle joint ventures, your money and your health. Implement a routine that enables you to take care of your needs and your responsibilities.