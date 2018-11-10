An unexpected change will develop for someone close to you. Be honest and watch out for anyone unwilling to give you a direct answer. The choices you make should be based on accuracy and reason, not on emotion and desire. Don't allow yourself to be taken for granted.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make your home a safe place where you feel comfortable and at ease. Keep your distance from anyone who is untrustworthy or causes you stress. Avoid excess and indulgence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Think before you act or say something that may get you into trouble. An emotional situation will spin out of control if you or someone else overreacts or isn't truthful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't worry about what others do. Stay on track and see matters through to the end. Follow your intuition and let your charm and expertise lead the way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put more time and effort into personal matters. Taking better care of your money, health and responsibilities will help you avoid a setback. Romance should be on the agenda.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- It will be three steps forward and two steps back today. Don't let the little things get to you. Think for yourself and refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don't want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't let a change of plans ruin your day. Prioritize your needs and do something uplifting. A makeover, spa day or romantic evening would be the way to go.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Live in the moment and learn all you can. The people you encounter and the possibilities that develop will help you make an important decision regarding an important relationship.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Truth is stranger than fiction. Listen carefully, but don't be too eager to believe everything you hear. Take care of matters that can affect your personal finances, taxes or health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll learn through observation. Attend functions that will give you a bird's-eye view of the way others conduct themselves. Listen and look for misrepresentation and ulterior motives to avoid making a mistake.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Know what you want and don't sell yourself short. Don't feel pressured to sign up for something that you aren't sure you want to do. Share your thoughts, not your cash.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Listen and consider what's being said, but don't feel you have to react to it. Getting involved in someone else's personal matters will not turn out well for you. Challenge yourself, not someone else.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take care of domestic responsibilities first. You'll enjoy some relaxation or an outing you planned much more if you are free and clear of unfinished business.