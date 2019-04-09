Opportunities will come and go. Don't feel that you must make a premature move due to pressure being put on you. Think matters through to figure out the best way to take advantage of what comes your way this year. Take your time and avoid costly errors.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Mull over ideas, plans and propositions. Concentrate on fitness, health and doing what's best for you. A personal change looks inviting as well as laden with opportunity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Slow down and consider the consequences before you take action. Changes should be made for the right reason, not to satisfy a whim. Gather facts and get approval first.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take an energetic approach to whatever you choose to do. Exercise, personal improvements and sticking to personal endeavors are favored over helping someone else reach his or her goal.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- How you handle others will determine what you get in return. Compromise will encourage success and bring you closer to a loved one. Don't take anything or anyone for granted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Walk away from unpredictable situations and people. Look for opportunities that allow you to use your talents and skills to their fullest without jeopardizing your reputation or position. Concentrate on personal improvements.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Participating in events and getting together with people who make you think and motivate you to strive for perfection will lead to mental, emotional and physical improvements. Romance is highlighted.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Gravitate toward people and things that excite you. Forgo trying to change someone who is immoveable. Follow your heart and expand your plans to suit your needs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll be drawn to unique, mercurial individuals who can stimulate you mentally. Information offered will lead to encounters that send you on an unusual journey.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Protect your home, important relationships and possessions from someone eager to take advantage of you. Don't believe everything you hear or give in to manipulative people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Nurture an important relationship. Make sure that you and an important someone are both on the same page. If you plan something nostalgic, it will bring you closer together. Romance is in the stars.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Touch base with someone you haven't talked to in a while to find out something that will inspire you to make changes at home or to the way you approach life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Conduct personal business carefully. Tackling sensitive issues can lead to a heated discussion if you aren't careful. Don't start a family feud when you should be trying to bring people closer together.