Patience will be required when dealing with matters that could influence your personal finances. Problems will arise if you aren't up-front about what you have and what you owe. Don't trust others to take care of your personal affairs. Protect your reputation and passwords.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Consider your budget before you spend money on end-of-year festivities or buy gifts for loved ones. Walk away from anyone trying to coax you to be excessive or indulgent.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Check the facts before you share information with others. Someone will pass along information that could make you look bad if it's not completely accurate. Question change and people who tend to be unpredictable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- An opportunity should not be ignored. Put everything aside and look at the possibilities. Negotiate on your own behalf to come out on top. Get what you want in writing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let anger take the reins. Think matters through and offer reasonable suggestions. If someone wants to be excessive, it doesn't mean you should follow suit. Do what's right, not what's popular.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- The changes you make should reflect what you can afford as well as how you take care of business. Don't let someone else handle your affairs.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put some muscle behind your plans. Don't wait for someone else to jump in and take charge. Set your plans in motion and don't stop until you are finished.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll have plenty of ideas, but before you get started, make sure you have accurate information and that your plans are realistic. Personal change and romance are favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do your own thing. Don't feel the need to follow someone else. Trust in your ability and use experience and logic to ensure that you do what's best for you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A change will do you good. Make plans to get together with friends or attend an event that will encourage networking. You'll be inspired by the information you receive.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pay close attention to what's going on at home and with anyone you are in a close relationship with. Look for any sign of discontentment or missing information.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Practice what you preach. Someone will give you something to think about if you don't live up to the standards you expect others to maintain. Personal growth is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep the momentum going until you are happy with the results you get. Whether at work or home, it's up to you to follow through with your plans.