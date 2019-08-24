You can accomplish a lot if you keep things in perspective and aim for a minimalist lifestyle. Too much of anything will be the enemy. This is a year to sort through everything and discard what's not necessary. The results will be liberating. Romance is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take part in events that challenge you or help you recognize what's essential. A personal change will be emotional, but, in the end, it will also be gratifying.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a moment to think over what's happened before making your next move. Words matter, and what someone says should impact the way you feel and how you respond.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- If you want to change, make it happen. If you aren't happy with the way things are going, it's up to you to do something. Romance is encouraged, and personal change is featured.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stop before it's too late. Temptation should not be allowed to consume you. Stick to the tried and true, and avoid every kind of risk.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Size up your domestic, financial and medical situations and do whatever needs to be done to fine-tune your life. Embrace good habits, discipline and stress-free environments. Romance is highlighted.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Focus on home and family. Live within your means and do your best to get along with loved ones. Choose to communicate intelligently and solve differences peacefully.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep your emotions under control and your thoughts to yourself. Strive for stability and avoid situations that are excessive or that could force a wedge between you and a loved one.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Taking a day trip, visiting old friends or doing something informative will make your day. Spending time with someone who treasures the same things you do will be enjoyable.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You've got the moves, so get out there and do your thing. You'll attract attention and enhance your chances of meeting someone who has something to offer. Romance is highlighted.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Sit back and breathe. Don't overly credit rank speculation. Getting upset before there is good reason to will only make matters worse. Focus on having fun with others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Trust in your ability to get things done correctly. Personal improvements can be made that will invite compliments as well as romantic action. Positive change is heading your way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- If you take care of things that cause stress or problems between you and a loved one or co-worker, it will be uplifting and will have a positive impact on more than one meaningful relationship.