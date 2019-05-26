Look for the good in everyone, but don't be gullible. Do the things that make you happy. Take every opportunity to grow emotionally, improve your appearance and form good relationships with people who share your beliefs and interests. Love who you are.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- New beginnings are favored. Take pride in your appearance and actions. Refuse to let anyone meddle in your affairs or tamper with your emotions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Diligence will come in handy when making changes at home that will influence your daily routine. You'll receive accolades from those who benefit from your insight and updates.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Generosity can be costly. Emotionally motivated spending is not an option, nor is trying to buy someone's love. Put your wallet away and offer kindness and understanding. Bring joy to others through laughter.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Simplicity will be useful when dealing with loved ones and making personal adjustments. If you are honest about what you want to see happen, you'll get the help you need.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Personal growth will help you realize what you want and how to go about making it happen. Question what you are doing and why, and change situations that are no longer suitable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Live and learn. Experience is the spice of life, and it will help point you in a direction that will make you happy. Stay on top of current trends and keep moving forward.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- If someone plays with your emotions, walk away. Look for people and partners who are not intrusive. Call the shots instead of putting up with unnecessary interference.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change at home will turn out better than anticipated. Do the preliminary work and save a bundle. Loved ones will pitch in and help once they see your plans kick into gear.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- An opportunity will arise for something you want to do. Don't hesitate or let anyone interfere. Take action and do whatever is necessary to pursue your goal.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Your input will be welcome if you volunteer your time or services. Someone you meet will offer suggestions that will help you expand your interests, skills and relationships.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An open mind will help you see situations differently. Don't rule out what's possible due to fear of failure or the criticism you might face from demanding individuals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You can make a change if you use your intellect, connections and experience to your advantage. If you show strength and conviction, onlookers will respect and support you.