Keep your emotions under control. If you make impulsive decisions, you will end up regretting it. Be secretive about your beliefs and plans until you are certain of a situation's outcome. A different direction will help you develop unique skills.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Dealing with friends and family will lead to sensitive issues. Keep your opinions to yourself and don't make an impulsive move. Keeping the peace will be in your best interest.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Agreements can be devised by you and a colleague or loved one. A plan that encourages you to save for something special will bring you closer to your goal.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you look at all sides of a situation, it will become clear what's best. Don't let an emotional situation cause you to make a poor choice.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Think matters through and make a decision based on what works for you. Stop trying to please everyone else or you will never reach your personal goals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll have what it takes to turn your dream into reality. Added discipline and an example from the past will lead to the results you are looking for.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your life simple by sticking to the truth and living within your means. Make plans that include the people you care about most. A change of heart will lead to a positive outcome.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Give yourself a makeover. A new look will get you ready for success. Tell a loved one exactly how you feel and what your intentions are. Romance is highlighted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A change of scenery will do you good. Get out with friends, but make sure you have a designated driver. You'll be tempted to overdo it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stay calm, ask questions and refrain from jumping to conclusions. How you deal with sensitive issues will affect how others respond and how they treat you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Learn through observation. Be willing to listen to someone before you respond or take action. An emotional change will lead to a new beginning. Follow your heart, but rely on your intelligence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Consider where you would like to go and what you would like to learn. Expand your interests and friendships to gain greater insight into what you need and want.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Make a positive change that will help you feel good about your appearance and how you deal with others. Say no to anyone trying to manipulate or tempt you.