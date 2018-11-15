Don't fear change. Trying new things and experimenting with lifestyle changes will afford you a different perspective on how you want to move forward emotionally, domestically and financially. Listen and assess what others suggest, but, in the end, make choices based on facts, not fiction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A creative project should be considered carefully. Weigh the cost involved and whether it's feasible. Someone will mislead you in order to get his or her way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Expect to face opposition if you try to make an unpopular change. You are best off taking care of every detail before you present your intentions to others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Ease into your day. Don't let an emotional incident throw you off course. Avoid acting in haste or taking on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Stick to your agenda.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A vocational move or financial gain looks promising. Personal improvements can be made, as long as you stick to your budget. Don't let anyone talk you into something you don't need.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you let someone take advantage of you or talk you into something, you will regret it. Stick close to the people you know you can trust and adhere to your set schedule.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll be torn between what you want to do and what you should do. Take care of business before you head out with friends. Your reputation will depend on your actions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Reconnect with people you have worked with in the past to gain some information that could help you advance. Prospects will vary depending on how you respond. Use your imagination.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't reveal information that someone asked you to keep secret. It's important to show that you can be trusted if you want the same respect in return. Meddling will backfire.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep busy. Fitness and a healthy lifestyle will be important when it comes to maintaining endurance and stamina. Don't let an emotional situation affect your work or relationships with others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A change will do you good, but before you leap into something new, do your due diligence and find out what it costs and what's expected of you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Problems with partnerships will mount if you are too trusting or let someone take care of matters that you should handle yourself. Practicality and hard work will be essential.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Discuss problems openly. If you let situations fester, you will end up making matters worse. Use your charm and kind gestures to avert a dispute. Patience will be required.