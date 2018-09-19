Take pride in what you do, how you live and what you stand for. Assess the past and confront situations that are no longer working for you. Look within to decide what's best for you and how to most effectively reach your new goals. Take a positive leap forward.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Fix anything that needs to be tweaked to suit your current situation. Don't let problems at home escalate when a little attention and compromise are all that's required.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- An investment may tempt you, but before you take a risk, consider the costs involved as well as the people you will have to deal with. Don't give in to temptation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Mix business with pleasure and get to know your peers, mentor or employer better. The impact on your future will be well worth the time spent.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Listen to what others have to say, and offer something of interest in return to get the hands-on help required to make the changes you want to bring about.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Home improvements should be your top priority. Put your energy to good use. Getting into a tiff with a loved one won't help you get things done.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Emotional difficulties will surface when dealing with a friend or relative. Consider what you've got to lose by not getting along. Choose peace and love over discord and deception.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- What you do to help someone will lead to personal rewards. Be forthright about your feelings as well as your wants and expectations.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll pick up valuable information if you talk to an expert. A change you want to make will need to be planned strategically to avoid upsetting a partner, friend or relative.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Share your thoughts, but don't put yourself in a vulnerable position. Someone will use personal information against you if you aren't discreet. Being a good listener will be to your benefit.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A unique approach to the way you deal with someone you love or care for is favored. A common interest or a secret you share will bring you closer together.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Practice patience when dealing with sensitive issues. You'll be quick to anger if unexpected changes interfere in your affairs. Have a backup plan ready to avoid falling behind. Keep your costs down.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Getting together with friends or relatives will prove informative. Others will offer insight into an opportunity that will encourage a lifestyle change. A romantic evening will lead to positive plans.