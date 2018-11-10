Expand your interests and make positive changes to how or where you live. Engaging in passionate endeavors and spending time with a loved one are favored, but spending money unnecessarily, to impress someone, for instance, should be avoided. Unwise expenditures will lead to stress and emotional conflicts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Overreaction should be a red flag that makes you stand up and take note. Whether it's you or someone else making a scene, it will be a sign that something's not right.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Mixing emotions with business or important decisions will lead to a dust-up that you could end up taking the blame for. Listen carefully and stick to the facts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A steady pace forward will help you reach your goal. Letting what other people do or say hinder you will be a lesson you won't soon forget. Keep your distance from unpredictable influences.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Address any problems you face before it's too late. Handle matters personally to avoid misunderstanding or extra costs. Personal improvements will boost your morale. Romance is highlighted.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Question anyone trying to push or pressure you to do something that doesn't feel right. Emotions will mount if you aren't true to yourself and your beliefs.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A moneymaking opportunity should be considered, but when it comes to joint ventures, you should think twice. Look out for your best interests. Get the facts and don't be afraid to go solo.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Carefully examine any offer or suggestion you receive. Although you can make a positive change, you should be reluctant to work alongside anyone who exaggerates or causes emotional discord.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take time to go over any last-minute decisions. Don't trust anyone else to take care of your affairs. A partner will give you the wrong impression.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A short trip, educational pursuit or social event will lead to interesting information. Do your due diligence and verify the information offered to you. Don't let an unexpected change lead you astray.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Focus on personal changes that will improve your life and help you reach long-term goals. A romantic gesture will encourage a change to your current living conditions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep life simple and your conversations precise. Ask for verification if someone makes a statement that sounds implausible. Stick to what and who you know and trust.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Trying to change someone else will be a waste of time. Look inward and consider what you can do to bring about positive personal changes to enhance your life and future.