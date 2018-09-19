You'll feel much better if you address unfinished business. Let go of baggage that is weighing you down so that you can take advantage of new opportunities. Holding on to something or someone who no longer belongs in your life is a burden, not an asset. Discard and proceed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Emotional issues will confuse you. Consider what you are missing out on and what you need to do to get back in the game. Focus on closure and forward motion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change of heart may come as a surprise to you or someone close to you. Don't let anger set in when common sense and an innovative plan will lead to a positive outcome.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look for new opportunities. Fill out applications or set up interviews with prospective job agencies. Find new ways to use your skills and promote what you have to offer.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- The changes you make at home will improve your disposition. Don't disregard someone making derogatory remarks that could hurt your reputation. Set the record straight and keep moving forward.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Handle your assets carefully. Make an affordable investment that will help you gain greater financial stability. Don't make a snap decision based on an exaggerated sales pitch.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you change the way you do things, new opportunities will come your way. An encounter with someone from your past will spark new ideas. Romance is on the rise.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Speak up if it will help you avoid being blamed for something you didn't do. Someone will use an emotional tactic to manipulate a situation that involved you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Turn the way you feel about something or someone into an opportunity. Pay a visit or set up a meeting and voice your opinion and intentions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- It's good to communicate, but before you pass on information, make sure you have your facts right and your motives straight, or someone will be quick to correct you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You can make a difference if you reach out and help someone. A youngster, loved one or friend going through a difficult time will be grateful and eager to return the favor.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Sit tight and wait your turn. If you try to force others to do things your way, you'll face opposition. Use your intelligence and charm to get your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get involved in events or hobbies that will broaden your sense of awareness and lead to interesting encounters with individuals who have something to offer you.