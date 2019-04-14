Opportunity knocks, giving you the chance to spread your wings and try new things. Expand your options through intellectual, spiritual and financial pursuits. Set goals and stick to your plans. Be the one who makes things happen instead of sitting on the sidelines waiting for someone else to take the reins.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Trust in yourself and what you are capable of doing. Pay close attention to important relationships, and be willing to make suitable changes that will enhance your personal life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep busy making personal improvements and establishing what's important to you. It's time to let go of anything that is weighing you down or holding you back. Don't get angry when you can get moving.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Say less and do more. Use your ingenuity and creative talent to explore sound ideas that will bring you closer to your loved ones and the things you enjoy doing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't let your emotions take control when you should be using your charm and intelligence in order to make the most of your time, talent and important relationships.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Visit a place that inspires you to spend more time doing the things you enjoy. Treat others with dignity. Offer positive suggestions, not criticism. Try to avoid an argument.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your life simple and your expenses low. Listen to others, but don't bend to demands that are unfair or could cost you. Personal growth will bring the highest returns.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- It's OK to change your mind or take on something that doesn't include someone who counts on you for entertainment. Be true to yourself and what makes you happy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Make positive adjustments to your lifestyle or to the way you treat loved ones. Don't let anyone lead you down a path that encourages bad habits.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- The past will reveal plenty about a current situation. Don't disregard a warning given to you. Make decisions based on facts, and strive to do the right thing in all situations.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Bury your emotions and gather information before you react to what someone does or says. It's a good time to make domestic and lifestyle changes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't take an unnecessary risk or trust someone who is pressuring you to change your opinion. Look over your financial situation and make an adjustment that will save you money.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Charm will be your ticket to advance. How you handle others and deal with personal situations will set the mood. Make family and friends feel welcome.