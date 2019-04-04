A reserved attitude is favored. Mull over what you want to do and consider every angle before you decide to make a lifestyle change. Put more time and energy into earning your living and making wise purchasing decisions. Rearrange your life to suit your needs.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Before you make a change, be sure you have what it takes to succeed. The proper qualifications, drive and physical stamina will be required if you want to reach your goal.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Look for an opportunity and turn it into something life-changing. You don't need to wait around for someone else to make the first move. Follow your heart and make things happen.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Find out what's expected of you before you enter into a joint venture or offer to help someone. Don't let anyone take advantage of you, your skills or your generosity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You may not like change, but it can be necessary to make progress, so be open to new possibilities and see what transpires. Love, romance and personal growth await you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Concentrate on what's important. Refuse to let emotional drama dictate your actions and lead to regrettable choices. If you learn from your mistakes, you will be able to put your energy to good use.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You've got the moves, so don't hesitate. Attend events that will inspire you to expand your mind. Romance should be a priority, so don't go solo -- take along a loved one or someone you're interested in.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Sensibility will help you make wise choices. Money matters should be handled practically. Think big, but stick to your budget and be realistic. Reason and moderation are recommended.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Share the things that make you happy with a loved one to find creative, spiritual and emotional motivation. A promise will lead to a bright future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Trust in yourself, not in someone who is being overly nice to get something from you. Choose friends wisely and know when to walk away from a manipulative or indulgent person.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make domestic changes that suit your needs. Surround yourself with good people and a happy environment if you want to find the motivation to succeed and live a more fulfilling life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make changes for the right reasons, not just because someone else is doing something. Time and money should be put into things that make you happy, not into someone else's dreams.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Slow down and think matters through carefully. The right choice can lead to a better future, so don't let anyone push you in the wrong direction.