Don't lose sight of what's important to you. Lay out your blueprint for success and stick to the strategy that will keep you on track and on time. Don't waste your energy on people, situations and projects that aren't likely to motivate you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take care of matters that will influence your home life or standard of living. Put in the time and effort to fix up your surroundings and add to your comfort.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Emotions will mount, and arguments will erupt if you aren't careful with your words and reactions. Don't judge others or start something you will live to regret.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look at what you can accomplish, not at what you cannot. Having a positive attitude will help you keep negative individuals from interfering in your affairs. Determination will encourage personal change.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't stop when you should be sprinting. Explore your options and try new things. Show emotion and express your thoughts. Live life in the moment and to the fullest.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Beware of anyone making unrealistic offers. Change should take place because you want it to, not because someone is pressuring you to do something that you don't like.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take advantage of whatever comes your way. Set up meetings and negotiate with confidence. Let others know your worth. Embrace love and make a commitment.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- If you try to understand what others are going through, it will be easier for you to do what's right for all concerned. Your help will be appreciated.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A delay may annoy you, but it will turn in your favor in the end. Don't lack patience; simply bide your time. Wait and be ready to act when the time is right.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Live and learn. Someone may lead you astray if you ask for suggestions or help. Take the initiative and go to the source if you want to know the truth.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Let down your guard and listen to what others have to say. You'll be offered options that will spark your imagination and encourage better relationships with the people you love most.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't assume that you know what's going on around you. Someone will go to great lengths to cover up something that could greatly affect a decision you make.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll learn through observation and hands-on experience. You will have a personal growth spurt that will lead to a positive lifestyle change. Love and romance will improve your life.