Take care of details. Don't leave anything to chance. Trust in yourself and your ability to get things done properly. Recognize manipulative people and walk away from them. Don't let anger take control when peace and tranquility should be your priorities. Make choices based on truth and facts.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Problems while traveling or discussing personal matters will surface. Be aware of what you are up against, and leave plenty of time to assess and react to events with insight and compassion.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep your personal books in order. Don't feel you must donate to a cause or pay for someone else's mistake. An investment or joint venture will have serious implications.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look for ways to expand your income. A temporary or part-time job will lead to an interesting opportunity. Expand your interests and skills.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be careful while traveling or when dealing with institutions or authority figures. Letting your emotions take the reins will make you look bad and deter you from getting things done.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Listen to your heart and do what comes naturally. Don't trust someone else to take care of your responsibilities or personal matters. Personal growth will encourage a better relationship with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Shop around and find a bargain. Participating in a cause you believe in will be enlightening, but your generosity should not go beyond what you can afford.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Relationships take work, and without honesty it will be difficult to overcome some of the emotional tension building at home. Avoid overspending and indulgent behavior.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Spend time with a close friend, sibling or someone you like to share ideas with. Self-improvement should be a priority. Don't try to change the people around you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Getting together with people who share your concerns, interests or skills will be enlightening. Get the lowdown, but don't let temptation lead to a needless cost.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Emotions will surface when dealing with domestic problems and time management. Listen to what others have to say, and consider the best way to satisfy everyone's needs. Be a solver, not a complainer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Share your thoughts and get things done. Learn from watching others and use experience to do a better job. An unexpected offer will come from a former colleague.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Expect the unexpected. Plans aren't likely to turn out as anticipated, but if you are innovative you will find a way to work through any problem that comes along.