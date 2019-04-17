Hone your skills, perfect your plans and look for ways to improve mentally, physically and financially. How you handle negotiations and competitive or manipulative people will be crucial to your success. Believe in yourself, your ideas and your ability to take responsibility and get things done.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Only share what is necessary. Expect someone to offer misleading information. A handshake will not be good enough; if you want to make a deal, get what you want in writing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your enthusiasm will help you attract attention. Sharing feelings, stories and dreams will help you realize what you need to do to achieve your goals. Romance is highlighted.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take time to think and to assess situations. Refuse to let anyone push you into something you don't want to do. Follow your instincts and make both creativity and stability priorities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't change course to follow someone else. You've got plenty to offer, and your enthusiasm will put you in a leading position if you take the initiative and do what you do best.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Let go of the past. If you carry baggage or seek revenge, you will miss out on something that can greatly improve your life. Put a positive plan in place.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- If you get together with close friends or relatives, you'll be offered valuable information that will encourage you to make a personal change. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Traveling, exploring new interests or picking up skills, information or qualifications will help you get ahead personally and professionally. Shy away from emotional discord.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Think big, but don't take on the impossible. If you share your ideas with someone close to you, the feedback you get will help you find a practical way to achieve your goal.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- The personal changes you want to make may not align with the plans of someone close to you. Discuss and compromise to come up with a workable solution.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make a positive change that will help you achieve something awesome. Creative endeavors, improvements to self and home, and a better health regimen are encouraged. Romance is highlighted.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You can think big, but when it comes down to business, you are best off keeping your plans simple, affordable and beneficial to you and your loved ones.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Participation will get you revved up about things you care about. If you speak up and take action, you will meet people who can help your cause.