This is a year of compromise. Call in favors and offer your services to people who have something to contribute to your cause in return. You will accomplish much if you align yourself with people who are as enthusiastic as you. Walk away from the unpredictable and focus on what's doable.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't let boredom lead to a mistake. Do your best to deal with chores and then move on to activities you enjoy. If you put too much emphasis on beating others at their own games, you will lose.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make decisions that are carefully considered. If you act on a whim, you will end up having regrets. Don't let emotions interfere with decisions that could influence your reputation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pursue information and knowledge. Someone you are dealing with will have ulterior motives that could end up costing you. Put your time and energy into self-improvement and personal pursuits.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't feel inclined to make a change or buy into something just because someone is pestering you to participate. Stick to what you feel comfortable doing to come out ahead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Taking a short trip or talking to someone who can offer pertinent facts will help clear up any doubt you have about a project, offer or move you are considering.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Listen to what others say and observe how they react. Someone else's change will make you realize where you stand and what you need to do.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Muster up some charm and mingle with people who have something to offer. The connections you make and the ideas that develop will lead to interesting opportunities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Separate your emotions from whatever situation you face to get a better view of what's actually going on and how to get the most out of it. Romance is highlighted.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't be fooled by a smooth talker or someone trying to put words in your mouth and ideas in your head. Do what will bring you the most happiness. Stick close to home.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Look for any opportunity to improve your living arrangements. Moving things around or clearing space for a project you want to pursue will encourage you to expand your interests and friendships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put more energy into personal gain, health and emotional well-being. Focus on home, family and making your surroundings stress free. Take action for the right reasons.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- How you help others will make a difference. Use your imagination and call in favors if it will help you get what you want. Plan your strategy to fit your budget.